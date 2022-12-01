Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 717,613 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 18,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 56.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

