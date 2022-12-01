Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after buying an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after buying an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

