Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 46.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 46.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.