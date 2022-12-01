Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 61,328 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,328 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $150,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.28. The firm has a market cap of $465.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,646 shares of company stock worth $36,791,022. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

