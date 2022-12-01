Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 174,905 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,905 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.21% of Gildan Activewear worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,935 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $114,818,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,107 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth about $31,558,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,740,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,320,000 after acquiring an additional 697,755 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.8 %

GIL stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

