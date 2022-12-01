Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Harris H. Simmons Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,799,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,618,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 611.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 141,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

