Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 37,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZT. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 601.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 223,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 191,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZT opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

