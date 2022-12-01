Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.30 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.04% from the company’s previous close.

Zhihu Stock Performance

ZH traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,904. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $661.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.15.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The company had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

