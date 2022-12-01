Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.30 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.04% from the company’s previous close.
Zhihu Stock Performance
ZH traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,904. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $661.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.15.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The company had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
