Zenith Minerals Limited (ASX:ZNC) Insider Stanley Macdonald Purchases 1,250,000 Shares

Zenith Minerals Limited (ASX:ZNC – Get Rating) insider Stanley Macdonald bought 1,250,000 shares of Zenith Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$137,500.00 ($91,666.67).

Zenith Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 51.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Zenith Minerals

Zenith Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia, Turkey, Europe, and the United States. The company explores for gold, lithium, base metal, manganese, tantalum, copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Develin Creek Copper-Zinc project; Red Mountain gold project; the Privateer gold project; and the Auburn gold project located in Queensland.

