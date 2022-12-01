Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,961,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.43) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €15.80 ($16.29) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.20) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

Shares of ING opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

