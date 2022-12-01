Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $60,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $807,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $60,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $807,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,202 shares of company stock worth $735,275. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $58.05 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $79.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

