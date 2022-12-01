Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 16.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.84.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

