Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,093 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.28% of Zebra Technologies worth $193,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

ZBRA opened at $270.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.58 and a 200-day moving average of $296.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Zebra Technologies

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.