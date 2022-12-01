ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $346,484.62

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. ZClassic has a total market cap of $346,484.62 and $18.14 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00264048 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00087932 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00059793 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

