Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $43.23

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $43.23 or 0.00252312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $683.85 million and approximately $44.99 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00088902 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00058360 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,817,431 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

