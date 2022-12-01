Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.0-$101.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.44 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.
Yext Stock Performance
Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,167. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $657.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth about $185,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 46.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yext by 164.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Yext by 50.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Yext
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yext (YEXT)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.