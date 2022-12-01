Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $5.33

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.33, but opened at $5.65. Yext shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 6,776 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, MKM Partners cut their target price on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Yext Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $778.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Yext by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,583,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Yext by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 64,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

