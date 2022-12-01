Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.74 million. Yext also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $657.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.26. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Yext by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Yext by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yext by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

