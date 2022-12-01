yearn.finance Market Capitalization Reaches $244.71 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $244.71 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $6,679.19 or 0.39384235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.54 or 0.06495181 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00505972 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.60 or 0.30775595 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars.
