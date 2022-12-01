Yara International ASA to Issue Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3734 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of YARIY opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yara International ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.67.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

