Yara International ASA to Issue Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3734 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.
Yara International ASA Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of YARIY opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Yara International ASA Company Profile
Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yara International ASA (YARIY)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.