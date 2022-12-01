Yara International ASA to Issue Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3734 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of YARIY opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yara International ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.67.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

