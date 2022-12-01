XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $91,052.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $91,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 817,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,268,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $68.55 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $89.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,610,000 after acquiring an additional 273,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 3.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,068,000 after buying an additional 42,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after buying an additional 99,822 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

