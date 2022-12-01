Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $5.56 billion and $1.24 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00506663 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.56 or 0.30817647 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05394373 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2,599,680.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

