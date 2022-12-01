WOW-token (WOW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.66

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $438.88 million and $3.66 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.72 or 0.01774313 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00029395 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000535 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.66 or 0.01797279 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001386 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04389548 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $9.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

