Wolfe Research Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $81.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $77.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $162.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,834 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

