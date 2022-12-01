Wojak Finance (WOJ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $207.10 Million

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $207.10 million and $16,942.29 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

