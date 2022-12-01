WINkLink 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.18 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $88.06 million and $24.18 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009125 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $24,930,857.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

