Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

CANSF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 120,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,628. Willow Biosciences has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Featured Stories

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

