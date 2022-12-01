Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Willow Biosciences Price Performance
CANSF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 120,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,628. Willow Biosciences has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
