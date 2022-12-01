William Blair Weighs in on The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TJX. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

TJX stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

