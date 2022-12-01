Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 5.41% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 102,560 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 148,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 million, a PE ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 352.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHG. TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Articles

