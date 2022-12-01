Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Trading 2% Higher

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 53,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Western Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$104.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28.

Western Resources Company Profile

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

