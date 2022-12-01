Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

WIA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 93,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,898. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

