West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 10,720 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 359.6% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 64,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,990. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.