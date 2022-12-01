West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 83.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 313,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,807,000 after purchasing an additional 142,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,167 shares of company stock valued at $37,563,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $271.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,652. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Cowen upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

