West Michigan Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,810,000 after buying an additional 604,819 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.46. The stock had a trading volume of 75,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,584. The firm has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.48 and a 200-day moving average of $196.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

