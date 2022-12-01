West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $768,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $311.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,170. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $311.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

