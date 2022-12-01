West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,755,052. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.12 and a 200 day moving average of $291.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

