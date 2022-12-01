West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.3% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 204,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE UNP traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.13. 47,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,844. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

