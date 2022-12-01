West Michigan Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.12. The stock had a trading volume of 175,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.26. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

