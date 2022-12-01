West Michigan Advisors LLC Buys 801 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,811,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,699,000 after acquiring an additional 825,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 378,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after acquiring an additional 159,971 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,254,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,245,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.23. 16,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,237. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $166.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.07.

