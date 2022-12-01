West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,574 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after buying an additional 110,147 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 86,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the first quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $110.44. 334,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,134,186. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.52.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.