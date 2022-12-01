West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 518 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,716. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.77.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

