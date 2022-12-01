Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Stock Price Down 2%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.29). 15,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 175,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.30).

Wentworth Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.96. The company has a market cap of £44.30 million and a P/E ratio of 618.75.

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

