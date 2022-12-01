Wendy W. Luscombe Sells 800 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $12,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,421 shares in the company, valued at $578,236.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85.
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -180.00%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
