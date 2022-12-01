Wendy W. Luscombe Sells 800 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $12,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,421 shares in the company, valued at $578,236.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. abrdn plc increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

