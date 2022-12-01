Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Humana worth $142,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $549.90 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

