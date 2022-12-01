Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,647 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $149,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,269,000 after acquiring an additional 358,477 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,220,000 after buying an additional 93,095 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,639,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,607,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $189.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

