Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 367,689 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,821,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,689 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.54% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $217,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 333.5% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VFH stock opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.60. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

