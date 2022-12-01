Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,648 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.49% of Hasbro worth $168,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,766,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $31,949,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $62.82 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

