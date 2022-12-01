Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,648 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.49% of Hasbro worth $168,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,766,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $31,949,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $62.82 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.