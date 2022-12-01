Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.90% of Atmos Energy worth $141,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,395,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 416.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

