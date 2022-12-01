Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650,813 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.78% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $162,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IEF opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.71. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

