Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 470,251 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.73% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $210,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.91 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $129.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.25.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.